Mar 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.66 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.26/8.35 8.31 2 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92 3 MONTHS 7.76/7.83 7.80 6 MONTHS 7.59/7.66 7.63 9 MONTHS 7.51/7.58 7.55 1 YEAR 7.50/7.53 7.52 2 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 5 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 10 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)