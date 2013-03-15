Mar 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.66 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.26/8.35 8.31
2 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92
3 MONTHS 7.76/7.83 7.80
6 MONTHS 7.59/7.66 7.63
9 MONTHS 7.51/7.58 7.55
1 YEAR 7.50/7.53 7.52
2 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20
3 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15
4 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16
5 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17
7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22
10 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)