Mar 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.63 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.22/8.26 8.24 2 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87 3 MONTHS 7.73/7.78 7.76 6 MONTHS 7.60/7.63 7.62 9 MONTHS 7.51/7.55 7.53 1 YEAR 7.50/7.51 7.51 2 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20 10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)