Mar 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.69 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.25 8.21 2 MONTHS 7.86/7.95 7.91 3 MONTHS 7.72/7.79 7.76 6 MONTHS 7.63/7.69 7.66 9 MONTHS 7.56/7.63 7.60 1 YEAR 7.54/7.56 7.55 2 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 4 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)