Mar 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.68 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.25 8.21 2 MONTHS 7.86/7.94 7.90 3 MONTHS 7.70/7.77 7.74 6 MONTHS 7.62/7.68 7.65 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.61 7.58 1 YEAR 7.53/7.55 7.54 2 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 5 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 7 YEARS 7.22/7.30 7.26 10 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)