Mar 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.68 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.25 8.21 2 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87 3 MONTHS 7.68/7.75 7.72 6 MONTHS 7.62/7.68 7.65 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.61 7.58 1 YEAR 7.53/7.55 7.54 2 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 4 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 5 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 7 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31 10 YEARS 7.29/7.37 7.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)