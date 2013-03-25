Mar 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.68 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.25 8.21 2 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87 3 MONTHS 7.70/7.77 7.74 6 MONTHS 7.62/7.68 7.65 9 MONTHS 7.54/7.60 7.57 1 YEAR 7.51/7.53 7.52 2 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 4 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 5 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 7 YEARS 7.26/7.34 7.30 10 YEARS 7.28/7.36 7.32 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)