Mar 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.52 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.46/7.53 7.50
2 MONTHS 7.47/7.54 7.51
3 MONTHS 7.47/7.53 7.50
6 MONTHS 7.46/7.52 7.49
9 MONTHS 7.44/7.49 7.47
1 YEAR 7.47/7.48 7.48
2 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22
3 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20
4 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22
5 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23
7 YEARS 7.24/7.31 7.28
10 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
