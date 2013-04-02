Apr 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.53 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.49/7.57 7.53 2 MONTHS 7.46/7.54 7.50 3 MONTHS 7.45/7.53 7.49 6 MONTHS 7.46/7.53 7.50 9 MONTHS 7.43/7.50 7.47 1 YEAR 7.45/7.47 7.46 2 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 3 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 4 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 5 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 7 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29 10 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)