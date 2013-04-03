Apr 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.48 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.45/7.55 7.50 2 MONTHS 7.44/7.54 7.49 3 MONTHS 7.40/7.48 7.44 6 MONTHS 7.41/7.48 7.45 9 MONTHS 7.38/7.46 7.42 1 YEAR 7.42/7.44 7.43 2 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 4 YEARS 7.21/7.22 7.22 5 YEARS 7.22/7.23 7.23 7 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 10 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)