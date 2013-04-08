Apr 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.49 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.50/7.59 7.55 2 MONTHS 7.46/7.55 7.51 3 MONTHS 7.43/7.50 7.47 6 MONTHS 7.43/7.49 7.46 9 MONTHS 7.39/7.45 7.42 1 YEAR 7.42/7.44 7.43 2 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 5 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)