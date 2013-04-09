Apr 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.48 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.49/7.58 7.54 2 MONTHS 7.45/7.54 7.50 3 MONTHS 7.43/7.50 7.47 6 MONTHS 7.41/7.48 7.45 9 MONTHS 7.36/7.43 7.40 1 YEAR 7.40/7.42 7.41 2 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 3 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 7 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 10 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)