Apr 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.48 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.49/7.58 7.54
2 MONTHS 7.45/7.54 7.50
3 MONTHS 7.43/7.50 7.47
6 MONTHS 7.41/7.48 7.45
9 MONTHS 7.36/7.43 7.40
1 YEAR 7.40/7.42 7.41
2 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18
3 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16
4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18
5 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19
7 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23
10 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
