Apr 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.47 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.48/7.58 7.53 2 MONTHS 7.44/7.54 7.49 3 MONTHS 7.42/7.50 7.46 6 MONTHS 7.40/7.47 7.44 9 MONTHS 7.35/7.42 7.39 1 YEAR 7.39/7.41 7.40 2 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 10 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)