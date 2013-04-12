Apr 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.46 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.47/7.56 7.52 2 MONTHS 7.42/7.52 7.47 3 MONTHS 7.41/7.48 7.45 6 MONTHS 7.39/7.46 7.43 9 MONTHS 7.34/7.41 7.38 1 YEAR 7.36/7.39 7.38 2 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20 10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)