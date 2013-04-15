Apr 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.43 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.44/7.53 7.49 2 MONTHS 7.40/7.49 7.45 3 MONTHS 7.39/7.47 7.43 6 MONTHS 7.36/7.43 7.40 9 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34 1 YEAR 7.33/7.36 7.35 2 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 3 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 4 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 10 YEARS 7.14/7.22 7.18 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)