Apr 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.40 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.44/7.53 7.49 2 MONTHS 7.39/7.49 7.44 3 MONTHS 7.37/7.45 7.41 6 MONTHS 7.33/7.40 7.37 9 MONTHS 7.28/7.34 7.31 1 YEAR 7.31/7.33 7.32 2 YEARS 7.06/7.08 7.07 3 YEARS 7.06/7.08 7.07 4 YEARS 7.06/7.08 7.07 5 YEARS 7.06/7.08 7.07 7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 10 YEARS 7.10/7.18 7.14 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)