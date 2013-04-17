Apr 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.34 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.40/7.50 7.45 2 MONTHS 7.36/7.46 7.41 3 MONTHS 7.32/7.39 7.36 6 MONTHS 7.27/7.34 7.31 9 MONTHS 7.24/7.30 7.27 1 YEAR 7.27/7.29 7.28 2 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 3 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 4 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 5 YEARS 7.00/7.02 7.01 7 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06 10 YEARS 7.04/7.12 7.08 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)