Apr 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.32 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.37/7.44 7.41
2 MONTHS 7.35/7.43 7.39
3 MONTHS 7.31/7.37 7.34
6 MONTHS 7.27/7.32 7.30
9 MONTHS 7.22/7.27 7.25
1 YEAR 7.25/7.27 7.26
2 YEARS 6.98/7.00 6.99
3 YEARS 6.98/7.00 6.99
4 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00
5 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01
7 YEARS 7.01/7.09 7.05
10 YEARS 7.03/7.11 7.07
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
