Apr 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.32 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.37/7.44 7.41 2 MONTHS 7.35/7.43 7.39 3 MONTHS 7.31/7.37 7.34 6 MONTHS 7.27/7.32 7.30 9 MONTHS 7.22/7.27 7.25 1 YEAR 7.25/7.27 7.26 2 YEARS 6.98/7.00 6.99 3 YEARS 6.98/7.00 6.99 4 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00 5 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 7 YEARS 7.01/7.09 7.05 10 YEARS 7.03/7.11 7.07 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)