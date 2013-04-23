Apr 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.32 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.35/7.44 7.40 2 MONTHS 7.34/7.42 7.38 3 MONTHS 7.31/7.38 7.35 6 MONTHS 7.25/7.32 7.29 9 MONTHS 7.20/7.26 7.23 1 YEAR 7.22/7.24 7.23 2 YEARS 6.93/6.95 6.94 3 YEARS 6.93/6.95 6.94 4 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95 5 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 7 YEARS 6.96/7.04 7.00 10 YEARS 6.98/7.06 7.02 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)