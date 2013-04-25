Apr 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.32 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.35/7.45 7.40 2 MONTHS 7.33/7.42 7.38 3 MONTHS 7.30/7.37 7.34 6 MONTHS 7.25/7.32 7.29 9 MONTHS 7.19/7.26 7.23 1 YEAR 7.22/7.24 7.23 2 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97 3 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97 4 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98 5 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98 7 YEARS 6.99/7.07 7.03 10 YEARS 7.01/7.09 7.05 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)