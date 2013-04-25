Apr 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.32 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.35/7.45 7.40
2 MONTHS 7.33/7.42 7.38
3 MONTHS 7.30/7.37 7.34
6 MONTHS 7.25/7.32 7.29
9 MONTHS 7.19/7.26 7.23
1 YEAR 7.22/7.24 7.23
2 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97
3 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97
4 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98
5 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98
7 YEARS 6.99/7.07 7.03
10 YEARS 7.01/7.09 7.05
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
