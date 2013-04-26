Apr 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.30 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.34/7.43 7.39
2 MONTHS 7.32/7.41 7.37
3 MONTHS 7.29/7.36 7.33
6 MONTHS 7.24/7.30 7.27
9 MONTHS 7.18/7.25 7.22
1 YEAR 7.21/7.23 7.22
2 YEARS 6.93/6.94 6.94
3 YEARS 6.93/6.94 6.94
4 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95
5 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96
7 YEARS 6.97/7.04 7.01
10 YEARS 6.99/7.06 7.03
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
