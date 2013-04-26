Apr 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.30 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.34/7.43 7.39 2 MONTHS 7.32/7.41 7.37 3 MONTHS 7.29/7.36 7.33 6 MONTHS 7.24/7.30 7.27 9 MONTHS 7.18/7.25 7.22 1 YEAR 7.21/7.23 7.22 2 YEARS 6.93/6.94 6.94 3 YEARS 6.93/6.94 6.94 4 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95 5 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 7 YEARS 6.97/7.04 7.01 10 YEARS 6.99/7.06 7.03 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)