Apr 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.30 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.33/7.42 7.38 2 MONTHS 7.30/7.39 7.35 3 MONTHS 7.29/7.36 7.33 6 MONTHS 7.23/7.30 7.27 9 MONTHS 7.18/7.24 7.21 1 YEAR 7.21/7.23 7.22 2 YEARS 6.92/6.94 6.93 3 YEARS 6.91/6.94 6.93 4 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94 5 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95 7 YEARS 6.95/7.03 6.99 10 YEARS 6.97/7.05 7.01 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)