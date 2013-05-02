May 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.28 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34
2 MONTHS 7.28/7.36 7.32
3 MONTHS 7.27/7.34 7.31
6 MONTHS 7.22/7.28 7.25
9 MONTHS 7.16/7.22 7.19
1 YEAR 7.20/7.22 7.21
2 YEARS 6.89/6.91 6.90
3 YEARS 6.88/6.90 6.89
4 YEARS 6.88/6.91 6.90
5 YEARS 6.88/6.91 6.90
7 YEARS 6.90/6.98 6.94
10 YEARS 6.92/7.00 6.96
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)