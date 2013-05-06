May 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.32 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.29/7.37 7.33 2 MONTHS 7.28/7.37 7.33 3 MONTHS 7.28/7.35 7.32 6 MONTHS 7.26/7.32 7.29 9 MONTHS 7.21/7.28 7.25 1 YEAR 7.24/7.26 7.25 2 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 3 YEARS 6.93/6.95 6.94 4 YEARS 6.93/6.95 6.94 5 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 7 YEARS 6.96/7.03 7.00 10 YEARS 6.98/7.05 7.02 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)