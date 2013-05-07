BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.32 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.30/7.39 7.35 2 MONTHS 7.29/7.38 7.34 3 MONTHS 7.30/7.37 7.34 6 MONTHS 7.26/7.32 7.29 9 MONTHS 7.21/7.28 7.25 1 YEAR 7.25/7.27 7.26 2 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 3 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 4 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97 5 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97 7 YEARS 6.97/7.05 7.01 10 YEARS 6.99/7.07 7.03 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as gains in technology and healthcare shares more than offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.