May 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.33 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34 2 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34 3 MONTHS 7.31/7.38 7.35 6 MONTHS 7.27/7.33 7.30 9 MONTHS 7.22/7.29 7.26 1 YEAR 7.25/7.27 7.26 2 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97 3 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97 4 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98 5 YEARS 6.96/6.99 6.98 7 YEARS 6.98/7.06 7.02 10 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)