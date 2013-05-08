May 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.33 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34
2 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34
3 MONTHS 7.31/7.38 7.35
6 MONTHS 7.27/7.33 7.30
9 MONTHS 7.22/7.29 7.26
1 YEAR 7.25/7.27 7.26
2 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97
3 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97
4 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98
5 YEARS 6.96/6.99 6.98
7 YEARS 6.98/7.06 7.02
10 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
