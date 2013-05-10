May 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.31 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34 2 MONTHS 7.29/7.38 7.34 3 MONTHS 7.29/7.35 7.32 6 MONTHS 7.24/7.31 7.28 9 MONTHS 7.17/7.23 7.20 1 YEAR 7.19/7.21 7.20 2 YEARS 6.87/6.89 6.88 3 YEARS 6.85/6.87 6.86 4 YEARS 6.84/6.87 6.86 5 YEARS 6.84/6.87 6.86 7 YEARS 6.86/6.94 6.90 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)