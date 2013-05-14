May 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.23 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.29/7.37 7.33 2 MONTHS 7.29/7.38 7.34 3 MONTHS 7.25/7.32 7.29 6 MONTHS 7.16/7.23 7.20 9 MONTHS 7.07/7.13 7.10 1 YEAR 7.09/7.11 7.10 2 YEARS 6.73/6.76 6.75 3 YEARS 6.71/6.74 6.73 4 YEARS 6.71/6.74 6.73 5 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73 7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 10 YEARS 6.75/6.82 6.79 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)