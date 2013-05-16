May 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.22 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.29/7.38 7.34
2 MONTHS 7.28/7.38 7.33
3 MONTHS 7.24/7.31 7.28
6 MONTHS 7.14/7.22 7.18
9 MONTHS 7.07/7.14 7.11
1 YEAR 7.08/7.10 7.09
2 YEARS 6.74/6.76 6.75
3 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73
4 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73
5 YEARS 6.72/6.75 6.74
7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77
10 YEARS 6.75/6.83 6.79
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
