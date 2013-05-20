US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
May 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.21 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.29/7.38 7.34 2 MONTHS 7.28/7.38 7.33 3 MONTHS 7.24/7.32 7.28 6 MONTHS 7.14/7.21 7.18 9 MONTHS 7.07/7.13 7.10 1 YEAR 7.07/7.09 7.08 2 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74 3 YEARS 6.71/6.74 6.73 4 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73 5 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74 7 YEARS 6.74/6.82 6.78 10 YEARS 6.76/6.84 6.80 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.