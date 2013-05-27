May 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.22 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.30/7.40 7.35 2 MONTHS 7.29/7.39 7.34 3 MONTHS 7.22/7.30 7.26 6 MONTHS 7.14/7.22 7.18 9 MONTHS 7.06/7.15 7.11 1 YEAR 7.08/7.10 7.09 2 YEARS 6.78/6.81 6.80 3 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76 4 YEARS 6.76/6.78 6.77 5 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78 7 YEARS 6.77/6.86 6.82 10 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)