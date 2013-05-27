May 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.22 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.30/7.40 7.35
2 MONTHS 7.29/7.39 7.34
3 MONTHS 7.22/7.30 7.26
6 MONTHS 7.14/7.22 7.18
9 MONTHS 7.06/7.15 7.11
1 YEAR 7.08/7.10 7.09
2 YEARS 6.78/6.81 6.80
3 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76
4 YEARS 6.76/6.78 6.77
5 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78
7 YEARS 6.77/6.86 6.82
10 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
