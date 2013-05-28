May 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.24 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.28/7.36 7.32 2 MONTHS 7.28/7.36 7.32 3 MONTHS 7.26/7.33 7.30 6 MONTHS 7.18/7.24 7.21 9 MONTHS 7.10/7.15 7.13 1 YEAR 7.12/7.14 7.13 2 YEARS 6.84/6.86 6.85 3 YEARS 6.81/6.84 6.83 4 YEARS 6.82/6.85 6.84 5 YEARS 6.83/6.86 6.85 7 YEARS 6.85/6.93 6.89 10 YEARS 6.87/6.95 6.91 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)