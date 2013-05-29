May 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.26 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.28/7.37 7.33
2 MONTHS 7.28/7.36 7.32
3 MONTHS 7.26/7.33 7.30
6 MONTHS 7.19/7.26 7.23
9 MONTHS 7.12/7.18 7.15
1 YEAR 7.13/7.15 7.14
2 YEARS 6.88/6.90 6.89
3 YEARS 6.85/6.87 6.86
4 YEARS 6.86/6.88 6.87
5 YEARS 6.87/6.89 6.88
7 YEARS 6.89/6.97 6.93
10 YEARS 6.90/6.98 6.94
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)