May 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.32 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.28/7.37 7.33
2 MONTHS 7.28/7.36 7.32
3 MONTHS 7.27/7.35 7.31
6 MONTHS 7.25/7.32 7.29
9 MONTHS 7.19/7.26 7.23
1 YEAR 7.18/7.20 7.19
2 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96
3 YEARS 6.92/6.94 6.93
4 YEARS 6.93/6.95 6.94
5 YEARS 6.94/6.97 6.96
7 YEARS 6.96/7.03 7.00
10 YEARS 6.98/7.05 7.02
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
