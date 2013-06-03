Jun 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.31 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.29/7.39 7.34
2 MONTHS 7.28/7.37 7.33
3 MONTHS 7.28/7.35 7.32
6 MONTHS 7.23/7.31 7.27
9 MONTHS 7.18/7.25 7.22
1 YEAR 7.19/7.21 7.20
2 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97
3 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95
4 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97
5 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97
7 YEARS 6.98/7.05 7.02
10 YEARS 7.00/7.07 7.04
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
