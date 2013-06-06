Jun 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.29 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.29/7.37 7.33 2 MONTHS 7.28/7.37 7.33 3 MONTHS 7.26/7.33 7.30 6 MONTHS 7.22/7.29 7.26 9 MONTHS 7.15/7.22 7.19 1 YEAR 7.16/7.18 7.17 2 YEARS 6.89/6.91 6.90 3 YEARS 6.85/6.88 6.87 4 YEARS 6.87/6.90 6.89 5 YEARS 6.88/6.90 6.89 7 YEARS 6.91/6.99 6.95 10 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)