Jun 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.29 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.29/7.37 7.33
2 MONTHS 7.29/7.36 7.33
3 MONTHS 7.27/7.33 7.30
6 MONTHS 7.23/7.29 7.26
9 MONTHS 7.16/7.22 7.19
1 YEAR 7.17/7.20 7.19
2 YEARS 6.91/6.94 6.93
3 YEARS 6.88/6.91 6.90
4 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92
5 YEARS 6.92/6.94 6.93
7 YEARS 6.93/7.00 6.97
10 YEARS 6.95/7.02 6.99
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)