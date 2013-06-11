Jun 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.33 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.29/7.38 7.34 2 MONTHS 7.28/7.37 7.33 3 MONTHS 7.29/7.36 7.33 6 MONTHS 7.27/7.33 7.30 9 MONTHS 7.21/7.27 7.24 1 YEAR 7.24/7.26 7.25 2 YEARS 7.02/7.04 7.03 3 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 4 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03 5 YEARS 7.03/7.05 7.04 7 YEARS 7.05/7.13 7.09 10 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)