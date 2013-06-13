Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.33 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.32/7.39 7.36 2 MONTHS 7.31/7.38 7.35 3 MONTHS 7.31/7.37 7.34 6 MONTHS 7.28/7.33 7.31 9 MONTHS 7.22/7.28 7.25 1 YEAR 7.24/7.27 7.26 2 YEARS 7.02/7.04 7.03 3 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 4 YEARS 7.01/7.03 7.02 5 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03 7 YEARS 7.03/7.10 7.07 10 YEARS 7.05/7.12 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)