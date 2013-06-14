Jun 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.29 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.27/7.37 7.32
2 MONTHS 7.26/7.35 7.31
3 MONTHS 7.27/7.33 7.30
6 MONTHS 7.24/7.29 7.27
9 MONTHS 7.18/7.24 7.21
1 YEAR 7.21/7.23 7.22
2 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97
3 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95
4 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97
5 YEARS 6.97/7.00 6.99
7 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04
10 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)