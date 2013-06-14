Jun 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.29 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.27/7.37 7.32 2 MONTHS 7.26/7.35 7.31 3 MONTHS 7.27/7.33 7.30 6 MONTHS 7.24/7.29 7.27 9 MONTHS 7.18/7.24 7.21 1 YEAR 7.21/7.23 7.22 2 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97 3 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 4 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97 5 YEARS 6.97/7.00 6.99 7 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04 10 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)