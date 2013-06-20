Jun 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.46 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.37/7.46 7.42
2 MONTHS 7.38/7.46 7.42
3 MONTHS 7.38/7.47 7.43
6 MONTHS 7.38/7.46 7.42
9 MONTHS 7.39/7.46 7.43
1 YEAR 7.44/7.46 7.45
2 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27
3 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25
4 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27
5 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27
7 YEARS 7.28/7.35 7.32
10 YEARS 7.30/7.37 7.34
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
