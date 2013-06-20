Jun 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.46 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.37/7.46 7.42 2 MONTHS 7.38/7.46 7.42 3 MONTHS 7.38/7.47 7.43 6 MONTHS 7.38/7.46 7.42 9 MONTHS 7.39/7.46 7.43 1 YEAR 7.44/7.46 7.45 2 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 4 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 5 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 7 YEARS 7.28/7.35 7.32 10 YEARS 7.30/7.37 7.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)