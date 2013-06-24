Jun 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.48 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.36/7.45 7.41 2 MONTHS 7.37/7.45 7.41 3 MONTHS 7.40/7.45 7.43 6 MONTHS 7.42/7.48 7.45 9 MONTHS 7.42/7.48 7.45 1 YEAR 7.47/7.49 7.48 2 YEARS 7.35/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.36/7.38 7.37 4 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38 5 YEARS 7.39/7.41 7.40 7 YEARS 7.41/7.45 7.43 10 YEARS 7.44/7.48 7.46 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)