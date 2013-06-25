Jun 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.44 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.36/7.44 7.40
2 MONTHS 7.37/7.45 7.41
3 MONTHS 7.38/7.45 7.42
6 MONTHS 7.38/7.44 7.41
9 MONTHS 7.37/7.44 7.41
1 YEAR 7.43/7.45 7.44
2 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31
3 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31
4 YEARS 7.30/7.32 7.31
5 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32
7 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35
10 YEARS 7.36/7.40 7.38
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)