Jun 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.44 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.36/7.44 7.40 2 MONTHS 7.37/7.45 7.41 3 MONTHS 7.38/7.45 7.42 6 MONTHS 7.38/7.44 7.41 9 MONTHS 7.37/7.44 7.41 1 YEAR 7.43/7.45 7.44 2 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 3 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 4 YEARS 7.30/7.32 7.31 5 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32 7 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35 10 YEARS 7.36/7.40 7.38 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)