Jun 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.55 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.36/7.45 7.41 2 MONTHS 7.40/7.49 7.45 3 MONTHS 7.46/7.54 7.50 6 MONTHS 7.47/7.55 7.51 9 MONTHS 7.49/7.56 7.53 1 YEAR 7.53/7.56 7.55 2 YEARS 7.43/7.45 7.44 3 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 4 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 5 YEARS 7.44/7.47 7.46 7 YEARS 7.45/7.51 7.48 10 YEARS 7.48/7.54 7.51 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)