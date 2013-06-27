Jun 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.53 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.34/7.42 7.38 2 MONTHS 7.38/7.46 7.42 3 MONTHS 7.47/7.54 7.51 6 MONTHS 7.46/7.53 7.50 9 MONTHS 7.50/7.56 7.53 1 YEAR 7.56/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.44/7.47 7.46 3 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 4 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44 5 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44 7 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47 10 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)