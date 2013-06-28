Jun 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.48 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.34/7.42 7.38 2 MONTHS 7.37/7.45 7.41 3 MONTHS 7.41/7.47 7.44 6 MONTHS 7.41/7.48 7.45 9 MONTHS 7.45/7.51 7.48 1 YEAR 7.48/7.50 7.49 2 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 4 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 5 YEARS 7.34/7.36 7.35 7 YEARS 7.37/7.41 7.39 10 YEARS 7.40/7.44 7.42 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)