Jul 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.50 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.35/7.43 7.39
2 MONTHS 7.38/7.46 7.42
3 MONTHS 7.44/7.49 7.47
6 MONTHS 7.44/7.50 7.47
9 MONTHS 7.50/7.56 7.53
1 YEAR 7.52/7.54 7.53
2 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40
3 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40
4 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40
5 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40
7 YEARS 7.40/7.48 7.44
10 YEARS 7.42/7.50 7.46
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
