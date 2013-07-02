Jul 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.49 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.35/7.43 7.39 2 MONTHS 7.37/7.43 7.40 3 MONTHS 7.42/7.47 7.45 6 MONTHS 7.45/7.49 7.47 9 MONTHS 7.50/7.54 7.52 1 YEAR 7.52/7.54 7.53 2 YEARS 7.41/7.43 7.42 3 YEARS 7.42/7.44 7.43 4 YEARS 7.43/7.45 7.44 5 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 7 YEARS 7.45/7.52 7.49 10 YEARS 7.48/7.54 7.51 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)