Jul 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.47 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.27/7.33 7.30
2 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36
3 MONTHS 7.37/7.43 7.40
6 MONTHS 7.41/7.47 7.44
9 MONTHS 7.48/7.55 7.52
1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57
2 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50
3 YEARS 7.49/7.51 7.50
4 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52
5 YEARS 7.51/7.53 7.52
7 YEARS 7.53/7.59 7.56
10 YEARS 7.55/7.61 7.58
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)