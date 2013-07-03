Jul 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.47 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.27/7.33 7.30 2 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36 3 MONTHS 7.37/7.43 7.40 6 MONTHS 7.41/7.47 7.44 9 MONTHS 7.48/7.55 7.52 1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57 2 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 3 YEARS 7.49/7.51 7.50 4 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 5 YEARS 7.51/7.53 7.52 7 YEARS 7.53/7.59 7.56 10 YEARS 7.55/7.61 7.58 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)