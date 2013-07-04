Jul 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.34 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.10/7.17 7.14 2 MONTHS 7.21/7.29 7.25 3 MONTHS 7.23/7.30 7.27 6 MONTHS 7.28/7.34 7.31 9 MONTHS 7.34/7.40 7.37 1 YEAR 7.40/7.43 7.42 2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37 4 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39 5 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40 7 YEARS 7.41/7.47 7.44 10 YEARS 7.43/7.50 7.47 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)