Jul 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.40 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.10/7.17 7.14
2 MONTHS 7.23/7.31 7.27
3 MONTHS 7.30/7.36 7.33
6 MONTHS 7.33/7.40 7.37
9 MONTHS 7.39/7.45 7.42
1 YEAR 7.50/7.52 7.51
2 YEARS 7.45/7.47 7.46
3 YEARS 7.49/7.52 7.51
4 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55
5 YEARS 7.54/7.57 7.56
7 YEARS 7.58/7.64 7.61
10 YEARS 7.61/7.67 7.64
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)