Jul 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.40 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.10/7.17 7.14 2 MONTHS 7.23/7.31 7.27 3 MONTHS 7.30/7.36 7.33 6 MONTHS 7.33/7.40 7.37 9 MONTHS 7.39/7.45 7.42 1 YEAR 7.50/7.52 7.51 2 YEARS 7.45/7.47 7.46 3 YEARS 7.49/7.52 7.51 4 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55 5 YEARS 7.54/7.57 7.56 7 YEARS 7.58/7.64 7.61 10 YEARS 7.61/7.67 7.64 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)